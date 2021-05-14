LSV Asset Management Sells 63,707 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,707 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 105,675 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14,900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $925,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $102.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

