LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

