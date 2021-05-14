Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target Raised to C$0.90

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUC. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

LUC stock opened at C$0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$293.87 million and a P/E ratio of -8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$1.00.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.