Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at DA Davidson

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.