Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.06.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $84,155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

