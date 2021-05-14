Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Sells C$372,970.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,104,383.90.

Marie Inkster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60.

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$14.29. 446,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,728. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.23.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.49.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

