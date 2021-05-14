Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $56.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.06.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $281,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 90,545 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,460,000 after buying an additional 450,421 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

