Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 152,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MAIN opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

