Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.37 million-$901.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.03 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

