MalwareChain (MALW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,322.00

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. MalwareChain has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $8,322.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MalwareChain has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MalwareChain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

About MalwareChain

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,784,418 coins. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07. MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com. MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MalwareChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MalwareChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MalwareChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

