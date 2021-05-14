Man Group (LON:EMG) PT Raised to GBX 210

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.44 ($2.20).

Shares of LON:EMG traded up GBX 7.65 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 170.95 ($2.23). 1,897,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.80. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.35 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41.

In related news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

