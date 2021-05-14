ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.