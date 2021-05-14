Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on MPFRF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of MPFRF opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Mapfre has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

