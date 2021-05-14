Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Posts Earnings Results

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,414. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

