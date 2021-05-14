Mark FitzPatrick Purchases 11 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 11 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) per share, with a total value of £175.56 ($229.37).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 13 shares of Prudential stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £200.85 ($262.41).

PRU opened at GBX 1,475.50 ($19.28) on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,545.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,378.08. The stock has a market cap of £38.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

