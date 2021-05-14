Mark Gregory Spinks Sells 15,324 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

