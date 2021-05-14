Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 7,079.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Markel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL opened at $1,212.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,181.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1,073.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $761.06 and a 12-month high of $1,250.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.