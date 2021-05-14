MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $72,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX opened at $452.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $503.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

