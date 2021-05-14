Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 91.71% and a negative net margin of 69.75%.

Shares of MBII traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,754. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $262.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.