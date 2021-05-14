Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRETF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of MRETF opened at $10.80 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

