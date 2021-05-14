Masari (MSR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,097.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. Masari has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $47,097.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Masari has traded 102.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,753.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.84 or 0.07896651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,314.55 or 0.02590063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.00648538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00210720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.51 or 0.00818688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.32 or 0.00648866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.29 or 0.00617266 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.