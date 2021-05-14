MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTZ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.17.

NYSE MTZ opened at $116.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.23. MasTec has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $119.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,114,000 after buying an additional 540,467 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $95,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

