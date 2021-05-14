MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Trading 6.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) traded up 6.5% on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. MasterCraft Boat traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $30.95. 1,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 216,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 265,931 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after buying an additional 217,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 156,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $609.97 million, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

