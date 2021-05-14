Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.38.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $153.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.00.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTNB. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

