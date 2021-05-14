Matt Gustke Sells 1,998 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $42,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matt Gustke sold 436 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $10,084.68.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

