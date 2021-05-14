MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for MAV Beauty Brands in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut MAV Beauty Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAV Beauty Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.13.

TSE MAV opened at C$5.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$209.50 million and a P/E ratio of 29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.50. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$2.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.34.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.