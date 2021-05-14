Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 176.1% Higher Over Last Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 176.1% higher against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $2,895.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,546.00 or 1.00322972 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $784.42 or 0.01556907 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.20 or 0.00738728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.83 or 0.00398613 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00245061 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

