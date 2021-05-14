Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 179,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.48.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 527,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,038,000 after buying an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth approximately $637,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 274.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

