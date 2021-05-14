Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Maximus were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

MMS stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

