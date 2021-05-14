Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Shares of MZDAY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.94. 83,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,874. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.