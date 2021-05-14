Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $252.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.25%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.