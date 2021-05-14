Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $200,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

NYSE GD opened at $191.29 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $197.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.