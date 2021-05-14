MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%. MedAvail updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of MDVL opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MedAvail has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $346.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDVL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

