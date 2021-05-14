MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $156 million-$161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.62 million.

Several research firms have commented on MAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.17.

MAX traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 425,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 in the last quarter.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

