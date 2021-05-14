Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Increased to $395.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $302.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $286.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average of $219.49. Medifast has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $296.50.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 95.30%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 263.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,327,000 after acquiring an additional 90,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medifast by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Medifast by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

