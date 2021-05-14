Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.99. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

