Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 715 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5,958.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $160.26 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.46 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $2,712,077.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,301,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

