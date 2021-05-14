Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 328.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. BOKF NA grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIRC opened at $43.88 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

