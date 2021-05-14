Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $132,000 in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cactus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $34.19 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $39.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,621,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,882,339. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

