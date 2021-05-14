Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $143,000 in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.17. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TBK shares. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

