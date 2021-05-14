MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MELI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

MELI opened at $1,296.65 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $746.01 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,525.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,599.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8,103.56 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

