Meridian Bioscience, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian Bioscience in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

VIVO stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 819,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 21.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 147,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

