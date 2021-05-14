Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $360,506.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00110774 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003092 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.81 or 0.00849885 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002876 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

