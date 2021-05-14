Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $11,449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,167 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.