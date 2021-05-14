Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MTCR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a current ratio of 27.04. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

