Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Cut to GBX 115

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price target dropped by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON MTRO traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 111.20 ($1.45). 532,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,029. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.48. Metro Bank has a one year low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

In related news, insider Robert Sharpe purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

