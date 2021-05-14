MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,602 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 159,014 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven E. Buller acquired 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58,959.24 per share, with a total value of $535,055,103.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,869,507. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

