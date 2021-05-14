MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.82.

MTG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 37,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

