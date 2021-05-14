Michael A. Leven Sells 4,200 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $432.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.