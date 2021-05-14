Michael B. Yongue Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Michael B. Yongue lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $146.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day moving average is $148.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.